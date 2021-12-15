KISS bassist/singer Gene Simmons says plans underway to open a KISS museum in Las Vegas next year

Credit: Brian Lowe

KISS bassist/singer Gene Simmons says a museum celebrating his famous band currently is being built in Las Vegas at the Rio hotel and casino, which already houses the KISS by Monster Mini Golf attraction.

In a recent phone interview, Simmons told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he expects the museum to open by March 2022.

“[It] is really just my collection, because I’ve got a half-century of KISS stuff,” Simmons he revealed to the newspaper. “I want the fans to see it.”

According to the paper, the museum will be connected to a planned 15,000-square-foot KISS-themed space that includes the mini golf course.

“It’s going to be breathtaking,” Simmons declared. “We have three tractor-trailers full of stuff, and it’s going to be spectacular. The fans are going to dig it. You can play golf, you can have your photo taken, you can take videos of yourself onstage with KISS, and then go visit my private collection.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer said that “hundreds and hundreds” of items will be on display, including costumes, stage props, gold and platinum albums and much more.

Meanwhile, Simmons also said he’s hoping to reschedule KISS’ recently canceled Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater, which was to have run from late December of this year through early February 2022.

Gene explained that he wanted to reschedule the shows in six months or a year, when there aren’t as many artists performing in Vegas.

“With all due respect to other all the other artists who are terrific, and who are great and iconic, we’d rather wait for the traffic to die down and bring the best show on Earth, period,” Simmons told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

