KISS biopic coming in 2024

KISS may be ready to say goodbye to the road in December, but it’s not like they’ll be completely gone. In fact, we’re about to learn a whole lot more about their early years, courtesy of a new KISS biopic that’s in the works.

The news of the biopic was confirmed by the band’s manager, Doc McGhee, during an interview with The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn, in which he discussed things coming up for KISS once they retire from the road.

“We have a movie getting ready to be filmed … it’s a biopic about the first four years of KISS,” McGhee said. “We’re just starting it now. We’ve already sold it, it’s already done, we have a director. That’s moving along and that’ll come in ’24.”

As for those two final shows, taking place December 1 and 2 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, it sounds like fans who couldn’t snag tickets may eventually get a chance to see what went down. When asked if the shows would be filmed or recorded for a DVD or pay-per-view special, McGhee noted, “I’m sure we’ll come up with something. We want to do something very special. We’re working on it right now.”

