KISS bringing End of the Road Tour to the Middle East

KISS has added one more show to their End of the Road Tour. The rockers just announced they’re headed to the Middle East, headlining a one-night-only show on Friday, October 13, at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.

A KISS fan presale will kick off June 5 at 10 a.m. GST, with a general on-sale happening Tuesday, June 6, at 10 a.m. GST. More information about tickets can be found at coca-cola-arena.com.

KISS kicks off the U.K./European leg of their End of the Road Tour on June 5 in Birmingham, England. The tour is set to wrap for good on December 1 and 2 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. A complete list of KISS dates can be found at kissonline.com.

