KISS debuts new acoustic mix of “Beth” from forthcoming 45th anniversary ‘Destroyer’ reissue

In advance of the upcoming 45th anniversary reissue of KISS‘ classic 1976 album, Destroyer, the rock legends have made available a new acoustic mix of their hit ballad, “Beth” — one of the previously unreleased tracks that will be featured on the deluxe collection.

The new mix, which can be purchased digitally or streamed now, features a fully restored version of an original acoustic guitar track mixed with original piano, vocal and synthesizer tracks to create a fresh sonic take on the memorable tune.

“Beth,” which was sung and co-written by KISS drummer Peter Criss, was the band’s highest-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #7.

As previously reported, the Destroyer reissue will be released on November 19 in multiple configurations.

Among the various versions of the reissue is a Super Deluxe box set featuring four CDs, a Blu-ray audio disc, an assortment of collectible items, and a 68-page hardcover book.

The first CD features a remastered version of the original album. Disc two boasts demos from the Destroyer era, and the third CD includes various previously unreleased outtakes, alternate versions and mixes, single edits and more. Disc four features a previously unreleased concert that KISS played in Paris in May 1976.

The Blu-ray offers Dolby Atmos and 5.1 surround mixes of Destroyer, plus two bonus tracks, including the new acoustic mix of “Beth.”

Released in March 1976, Destroyer peaked at #11 on the Billboard 200 and became KISS’ most-successful studio album, selling over two million copies. In addition to “Beth,’ the album included the top-40 hit “Shout It Out Loud” and other enduring songs including “Detroit Rock City,” “King of the Night Time World” and “God of Thunder.”

The Destroyer reissue can be pre-ordered now.

