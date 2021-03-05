KISS frontman Paul Stanley's Soul Station side project debuts new original song, "I, Oh I"

Credit: Keith Leroux

KISS frontman Paul Stanley‘s side project Soul Station has released a new advance single from the band’s forthcoming debut album, Now and Then: a tune called “I, Oh I” that celebrates the upbeat, string-laden Philly soul sound.

“I, Oh I” is one of five original songs featured on the 14-track collection, and is the third tune to be issued from the record, following covers of The Five Stairsteps‘ “O-O-H Child” and The Spinners‘ “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love.”

“As much as Soul Station is rooted in the past, I wanted our music to also live in the present,” says Stanley with regard to including new material on the album. “‘I, Oh I’ shows what can grow from those deep roots. With love and respect, we’re proud of where we come from and where we’re going. Check out the first of 5 originals from the album!”

“I, Oh I,” which was written, arranged and orchestrated by Stanley, is available now as a digital download and via streaming services.

As previously reported, Now and Then will be released on March 19, and can be pre-ordered now. Among the cover songs featured on the album are tunes originally recorded by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, The Temptations, Al Green, The Delfonics, The Stylistics, and The Four Tops.

Paul Stanley’s Soul Station is a 15-piece group that includes KISS drummer Eric Singer.

Here’s the full Now and Then track list:

“Could It Be I’m Falling In Love”

“I Do”

“I, Oh I”

“Ooo Baby Baby”

“O-O-H Child”

“Save Me (From You)”

“Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)”

“Whenever You’re Ready (I’m Here)”

“The Tracks of My Tears”

“Let’s Stay Together”

“La-La (Means I Love You)”

“Lorelei”

“You Are Everything”

“Baby I Need Your Loving”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.