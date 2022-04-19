KISS’ Gene Simmons introduces new signature Gibson bass, the G2 Thunderbird

Gibson Brands

Last year, KISS singer/bassist Gene Simmons and the Gibson company announced that they had partnered to launch a new line of electric guitars and basses called G2, pronounced G-squared. Now the first offering from the brand has been released: the G2 Thunderbird Bass.

The instrument features a classic Reverse Thunderbird body and headstock design, a mahogany body with a glossy ebony finish, an ebony fingerboard, a pair of T-Bird pickups, a G2 logo on the back of the headstock, and a pickguard boasting a laser-engraved custom Gene Simmons logo.

The G2 Thunderbird Bass is priced at $2,799, and is available around the world at authorized Gibson dealers and via Gibson.com.

“Gibson is an outstanding company and has earned its place as a leading guitar brand with fans around the world,” says Simmons in a statement. “The new G2 Thunderbird basses are all handmade in the USA, with a sound that is off the charts. The design is so beautiful and collectible, they are simply works of art.”

Adds Gibson Brands executive Cesar Gueikian [GOY-kee-en], “The Gibson Gene Simmons G2 Thunderbird Bass guitar has been more than a year in the making. It looks and sounds EPIC, and it is unmistakably Gene. Working with him is such a privilege for all of us at Gibson; he is deeply involved in every aspect of developing the guitars and planning our launch.”

To promote the new bass, a hilarious video has premiered on the Gibson TV YouTube channel starring Simmons and featuring a voiceover by John Stamos. The clip mimics an ’80s infomercial that features a skinny nerd who is picked on by his high school classmates, until he buys a G2 Thunderbird Bass and is transformed into a cool and popular rocker.

