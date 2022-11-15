KISS’ Gene Simmons is “fine” after “no big deal” medical procedure

Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images

KISS‘ Gene Simmons says he’s “fine” after undergoing a medical procedure this week to remove excess kidney stones.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, Gene’s wife, Shannon Tweed-Simmons, shared a photo of the rocker in the hospital alongside the caption, “@genesimmons getting #kidneystones blasted again! #poorbaby.”

Gene later posted his own hospital video thanking everyone for checking in on him.

“Honestly I’m fine,” Gene wrote. “Shannon took the video…Just cleaning the tubes for excess kidney stones. Looks awful, but really no big deal.”

“Took an hour, then drove to have a hot dog,” he added. “I appreciate your good wishes.”

Simmons was previously treated for kidney stones in 2019, which forced KISS to postpone several shows.

