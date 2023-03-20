KISS’ Gene Simmons offering fans a chance to record a song with him at New York’s Electric Lady Studios

Medios y Media/Getty Images

KISS’ Gene Simmons recently announced a chance for U.K. fans to record a song with him at Abbey Road Studios — for a price, of course. Well, now he’s offering U.S. fans a similar experience.

To coincide with KISS’ final shows ever at New York’s Madison Square Garden on December 1 and 2, Simmons is giving lucky fans a chance to join him at Jimi Hendrix’s Electric Lady Studios December 4, 5 and 6.

For a little less than $6,000, a fan and a guest will get to spend the day in the studio with Simmons and record a song with him, which they’ll be able to take home. They’ll also get to hear Gene share stories about his career, snag some items from his personal KISS collection and take a photo with him. Plus Simmons will sign two of the purchaser’s personal items.

Simmons notes that no musical experience is necessary to take part in this special package, but “if you play an instrument, we may use that in the recording.”

More info can be found at genesimmonselectricladystudios.com.

