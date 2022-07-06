KISS’ Gene Simmons says band will be “adding another 100 cities” to End of the Road farewell tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for A&E

KISS is currently in the middle of a 2022 European leg of their End of the Road tour, and while no final date has been announced for the band’s farewell trek, singer/bassist Gene Simmons recently revealed that the outing’s end is definitely farther down the road.

In a phone interview late last month, a journalist for the Finnish rock fanzine Chaoszine asked Simmons how he felt about playing various European cities for the last time, to which Gene replied, “I don’t think it’ll be the last time. We are adding another 100 cities on the tour before we finally stop.”

He added, “The band is strong. We feel good. We’re playing strong, so we’re going to stretch it out a little more.”

Asked if the tour will come to an end sometime in 2023, Simmons said, “We don’t know. We’ve never retired before. This is our first time. So it’s like painting a painting or like writing a book. When somebody says, ‘When is it going to be finished?’ you’re in the middle of it. You don’t know, but you know it’s going to finish.”

As for how he thinks he will feel when the tour finally does wrap up, Gene explained, “It’s like climbing the tallest mountain in the world. Going up is really tough, but when you get to the top of the mountain, there’s no feeling like that. So you’re happy, but of course, you’re sad too because we’re never going to do that again.”

The current European leg of the KISS tour runs through a July 21 show in Amsterdam, and will be followed by a series of Down Under concerts in August and early September. The band also has a few U.S. performances and the two-part KISS Kruise XI confirmed for the fall.

