KISS’ Gene Simmons says he’s “really fine” after testing positive for COVID-19

KISS bassist/singer Gene Simmons recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, forcing his band to postpone four concerts on its End of the Road farewell tour.

Simmons, who’s currently quarantining because of the illness, has taken to Twitter to share with fans that he’s “really fine,” and he says it’s thanks to being vaccinated.

Meanwhile, former Saturday Night Live star Joe Piscopo retweeted Simmons’ post about how he was feeling, along with a note that reads, “Vaccinated and still caught Covid,” which prompted a rebuke from the 72-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

“Joe, vaccine protects you about 95%. However, you can still get Delta Covid variant. I did…But the effects are minimal, if you’ve been vaccinated twice,” Simmons wrote. “Without vaccine = hospital, pain and maybe death. Do your research. You’ll come off much brighter.”

Simmons tested COVID-19 positive several days after his KISS band mate Paul Stanley announced that he had caught the virus, which resulted in the group postponing three earlier shows. The tour currently is scheduled to resume with a September 9 concert in Irvine, California.

Stanley recently tweeted that his COVID symptoms were mild, but that the virus still “kicked my a**.”

Stanley’s latest Twitter update, posted Wednesday, reads, “REST!! Doctor’s orders so we can hit the road running on Sept. 9th. Staying clear of people for a few more days. Do I think my ‘freedom’ ever includes jeopardizing other people’s health?…No, I don’t.”

