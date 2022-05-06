KISS Kruise news: Second week added ahead of band’s “final onboard performances”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The 2022 KISS Kruise just got even bigger.

The 11th edition of the “Rock and Roll All Nite” icons’ annual seafaring event has added a second week, set to take place October 24-29. That will lead into the originally announced — and now sold-out — dates of October 29 to November 3, which will mark KISS’ “final onboard performances.”

Pre-sale tickets for the newly added dates are available now. If you’re a particularly dedicated KISS fan who purchases tickets for both weeks, you’ll be rewarded with “an exclusive laminate, an exclusive signed item by KISS, happy hour with the band, and a specialty two-timer t-shirt.”

For all KISS Kruise info, visit TheKISSKruise.com.

Meanwhile, KISS is currently touring South America as part of the group’s ongoing End of the Road farewell tour. The trek will return to the U.S. starting May 11 in Milwaukee.

