KISS launches ‘Off the Soundboard’ live bootleg series with album documenting 2001 Tokyo concert

KISS is launching a new series of official live bootlegs dubbed KISS — Off the Soundboard with an album capturing a March 2001 concert that the band played in Japan at the Tokyo Dome.

Off the Soundboard: Tokyo 2001 will be released on June 11, and will be available as a two-CD set, a three-LP vinyl collection, a digital download and via streaming services. Two different versions of the vinyl LP set can be purchased: a standard black-vinyl release and a limited-edition collection pressed on on crystal clear vinyl with bone swirl. The latter version is available exclusively from KISS’ official online store.

Off the Soundboard: Tokyo 2001 captures a 21-song performance that KISS gave at the Tokyo venue March 13, 2001. At the time, the band featured three-fourths of its original lineup — singer/guitarist Paul Stanley, singer/bassist Gene Simmons and lead guitarist Ace Frehley — along with drummer Eric Singer.

The show featured plenty of the band’s most popular tunes, including “Detroit Rock City,” “Shout It Out Loud,” “Calling Dr. Love,” “Lick It Up,” “Love Gun,” “I Was Made for Lovin’ You,” and, of course, “Rock and Roll All Nite.” KISS also played the title track of their then-latest studio album, 1998’s Psycho Circus, and the 1982 rarity “I Still Love You.”

The performance of “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” has been made available as an advance digital track.

You can pre-order Off the Soundboard: Tokyo 2001 now.

Here’s the full track list:

CD1

“Detroit Rock City”

“Deuce”

“Shout It Out Loud”

“Talk to Me”

“I Love It Loud”

“Firehouse”

“Do You Love Me”

“Calling Dr. Love”

“Heaven’s On Fire”

“Let Me Go Rock & Roll”

“Shock Me”/Guitar Solo

“Psycho Circus”

CD2

“Lick It Up”/Bass Solo

“God of Thunder”/Drum Solo

“Cold Gin”

“100,000 Years”

“Love Gun”

“I Still Love You”

“Black Diamond”

“I Was Made for Lovin’ You”

“Rock and Roll All Nite”

