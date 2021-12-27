KISS’ Paul Stanley contracts COVID for second time: “My entire family has it”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for A&E

KISS‘ Paul Stanley has contracted COVID-19 for a second time.

In an Instagram post, the Starchild shared a photo of his “Omicron face,” referring to the latest COVID variant driving a new surge of cases.

“My entire family has it,” Stanley wrote in the caption. “I’m tired and have sniffles. Most of my family have absolutely no symptoms.”

“Do as you choose,” he added. “I’m so glad I’m vaccinated.”

Stanley previously tested positive for COVID-19 this past August, as did his band mate, Gene Simmons. As a result, KISS postponed a number of dates on their ongoing End of the World farewell tour.

