KISS’ Paul Stanley praises Taylor Swift after taking in Eras Tour

Paul Stanley is a Swiftie. The KISS rocker took to social media to praise Taylor Swift after taking his wife and daughters to see her Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

“Took Erin, Sarah and Emily to see @taylorswift Last Night!” he writes next to a picture of him in an Eras Tour T-shirt. “6 shows at SoFi Stadium for a total of A HALF MILLION PEOPLE and I know why… PHENOMENAL SHOW BY A PHENOMENAL ARTIST.”

He added, “Thanks to her staff for rolling out the red carpet for us.”

Swift wraps her SoFi Stadium stand on Wednesday, August 9. Meanwhile, KISS is currently on a break from their End of the Road tour. Their next show is happening September 1 in Crandon, Wisconsin, with their final shows taking place December 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York. A complete list of dates can be found at kissonline.com.

