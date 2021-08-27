KISS’ Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19, band cancels Pennsylvania concert

Credit: Brian Lowe

KISS was forced to cancel its concert Thursday night in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, after Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19.

“Tonight’s KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID,” the band announced on its official website Thursday. “More information about show dates will be made available ASAP. Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated.”

The message continues, “The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”

Stanley also took to his personal Twitter page to squash rumors that the Kiss frontman was having heart problems, insisting, “PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense.”

In addition, the venue issued a statement on Twitter assuring ticketholders that the concert will be rescheduled and that “[a]ll previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced.” Ticketholders will be updated directly by email.

This is the second concert KISS was forced to postpone since kicking off the 2021 leg of its End of the Road World Tour on August 18 in Mansfield, Massachusetts. The band postponed its August 22 show in Hartford, Connecticut, because of Hurricane Henri.

KISS’ farewell tour was launched in January 2019 and was originally scheduled to conclude in New York City on July 17, 2021, but is now expected to last well into 2022.

