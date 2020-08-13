KISS postpones North American leg of End of the Road farewell tour to 2021

Jen Rosenstein/Live Nation

North American KISS fans who’ve been wanting to rock all night with the band on its End of the Road farewell tour are going to have to wait until 2021 to do it.

Billboard reports that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have officially postponed until next year the 2020 North American leg of the trek, which had been scheduled to kick off August 28 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania.

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth will serve as the opening act on nearly all dates on the tour, which now is scheduled to get underway August 18, 2021, in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and is plotted out through an October 6 show in Lafayette, Louisiana. Roth will not be performing at KISS’ August 21, 2021, gig in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 concerts will be honored for the new 2021 shows.

KISS also recently confirmed the dates for the 2021 edition of The KISS Kruise after having to cancel this year’s installment of the nautical extravaganza because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Next year’s cruise is scheduled to run from October 29 through November 3, with a lineup that includes Ratt, Queensrÿche, ex-KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, and Fozzy.

KISS still has a 2020 Latin American leg of the End of the Road tour on their itinerary, scheduled from a November 10 concert in Brasilia, Brazil, through a December 8 show in San Salvador, El Salvador. The band also is slated to play a 2021 European trek prior to the North American leg. Check out KISS’ full schedule at KISSOnline.com.

