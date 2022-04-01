KISS releasing 1996 Donington, UK, show as third installment of Off the Soundboard official bootleg series

UMe

KISS will release a new archival live album capturing the rock legends’ performance at the 1996 Monsters of Rock Festival at the U.K.’s Donington Park as the third installment of thew band’s Off the Soundboard series of official concert bootlegs.

The new album, titled KISS — Off the Soundboard: Live at Donington 1996, is due out on June 10 and features a 17-song headlining set that KISS played at the festival on August 17, 1996.

The concert was part of the band’s Alive/Worldwide reunion tour that showcased the group’s original lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss. The set was packed with KISS classics, including “King of the Night Time World,” “Calling Dr. Love,” “Shout It Out Loud,” “Strutter,” “Love Gun,” “Detroit Rock City” and “Rock and Roll All Nite.”

Off the Soundboard: Live at Donington will be available on digital formats, as a two-CD set, and as a three-LP collection pressed on standard black vinyl or limited-edition 180-gram red vinyl. You can pre-order the album now exclusively at KISS’ official online store. Special bundles also are available featuring the colored-vinyl set along with a t-shirt, trading cards, guitar picks and a button.

The first two KISS — Off the Soundboard releases featured a March 2001 concert at the Tokyo Dome in Japan, and a July 2004 show in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Here’s the Off the Soundboard: Live at Donington CD track list:

CD 1

“Deuce”

“King of the Night Time World”

“Do You Love Me?”

“Calling Dr. Love”

“Cold Gin”

“Let Me Go, Rock ‘n’ Roll”

“Shout It Out Loud”

“Watchin’ You”

“Firehouse”

“Shock Me”

CD 2

“Strutter”

“God of Thunder”

“Love Gun”

“100,000 Years”

“Black Diamond”

“Detroit Rock City”

“Rock and Roll All Nite”

