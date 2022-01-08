KISS releasing 2004 Virginia show as second installment of ‘Off the Soundboard’ official bootleg series

UMe

Last April, KISS launched a new series of official live bootlegs dubbed KISS — Off the Soundboard, and now the Rock & Roll (All Nite) Hall of Famers have announced plans for the second installment of the series.

The new album, titled Off the Soundboard: Live in Virginia Beach, is due out on March 11 and will feature a recording from a concert that took place on July 25, 2004, at the Virginia Beach Amphitheatre.

The show featured KISS’ current lineup — singer/guitarist Paul Stanley, singer/bassist Gene Simmons, drummer Eric Singer and guitarist Tommy Thayer — playing career-spanning 20-song set that included such classics as “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “I Was Made for Lovin’ You,” “Detroit Rock City,” “Lick It Up,” “Christine Sixteen” and “Shout It Out Loud.”

Off the Soundboard: Live in Virginia Beach will be available on digital as a two-CD set, and as a three-LP collection pressed on standard black vinyl or limited-edition 180-gram opaque-green vinyl. You can pre-order the album now exclusively at KISS’ official online store. Special bundles also are available featuring the colored-vinyl set, along with a t-shirt, trading cards and guitar picks.

The first KISS — Off the Soundboard release featured a March 2001 concert that the band played in Japan at the Tokyo Dome.

Here’s the Off the Soundboard: Live in Virginia Beach CD track list:

Disc 1

“Love Gun”

“Deuce”

“Makin’ Love”

“Lick It Up”

“Christine Sixteen”

“Tears Are Falling”

“She”

“Got to Choose”

“I Love It Loud”

“I Want You”

Disc 2

“Psycho Circus”

“King of the Night Time World”

“War Machine”

“100,000 Years”

“Unholy”

“Shout It Out Loud”

“I Was Made for Lovin’ You”

“Detroit Rock City”

“God Gave Rock ‘n’ Roll to You II”

“Rock and Roll All Nite”

