KISS set to relaunch End of the Road Tour in July; adds new dates to trek

KISS has confirmed that the 2021 U.S. leg of the band’s End of the Road farewell tour will go ahead as planned, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have also added eight new concerts to the trek.

The outing, which was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, gets underway on August 18 in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and is plotted out through an just-announced October 9 show in Tampa, Florida.

The other new tour dates are scheduled for August 25 in Toledo, Ohio; September 9 in Irvine, California; September 10 in Mountain View, California; September 12 in Wheatland, California; September 23 in Sparks, Nevada; and October 8 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The trek now features 30 concerts.

“Time marched on but we couldn’t. Now, the boots are on and we’re hauling an extra year’s worth of pyro, lights and spectacle,” KISS says in a statement. “WE ARE BACK! We’re pumped and can’t wait to celebrate with our biggest, wildest and hottest show ever.”

Tickets to the newly announced concerts will go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 18, at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Special VIP experiences and presale tickets for KISS Army fan club members will be available starting Tuesday, June 15, at 10 a.m. local time. Citi card members will be able to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, June 16, at 12 p.m. local. Visit CitiEntertainment.com for more info.

Tickets for all of the band’s previously rescheduled dates are on sale now. For additional details and to check out the group’s full tour schedule, visit KISSOnline.com.

