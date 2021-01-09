KISS singer/bassist Gene Simmons teams with Gibson to launch G² line of electric basses and guitars

Courtesy of Gibson

KISS singer/bassist Gene Simmons has partnered with the Gibson company to launch G², a joint venture that will feature the release of right-handed and left-handed electric guitars and basses, as well as offer new streamed entertainment content.

The name of the line, G², stands for “from Gene to Gibson.” The various instruments will be produced across Gibson’s Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer brands.

Kicking off the collaboration will be the G² Thunderbird Bass, which will be released later this year. The instrument will be available in ebony-and-silver and ebony-and-blood red designs. Simmons gave the bass its worldwide debut when he played one onstage during KISS’ massive KISS 2020 Goodbye livestreamed New Year’s Eve concert in Dubai.

After the Thunderbird Bass is released, G² is planning to introduce a Flying V bass and Flying V guitar.

“I have been designing and trademarking bass guitars for decades, and when I heard Gibson’s vision and learned about their creative process, it just made sense for us to join forces to take things to the next level,” says Simmons in a statement. “These guitars and basses will all be handmade, with a sound that is off the charts. The design is so beautiful and collectible that they are simply works of art.”

Simmons will chat about his new partnership with Gibson during an interview with Gibson Brands executive Mark Agnesi that will be streamed live on Monday, January 18, 11 a.m. ET at the Gibson TV YouTube channel.

