KISS singer Paul Stanley's Soul Station project releases debut album; Stanley launches meet-and-greet contest

Paul Stanley’s Soul Station, the side project that the KISS frontman put together to celebrate his love of classic R&B and soul music, has just released its debut album, Now and Then.

The 14-track collection features nine classic soul and R&B covers, plus five originals written, arranged and orchestrated by Stanley.

In conjunction with the album’s arrival, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has launched a contest offering fans from the U.S., Canada and Germany the chance to win a virtual meet and greet with him. You can enter the sweepstakes at UMusic.digital until 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, March 24. Two winners will be chosen from each country.

In a YouTube video message promoting the contest, Stanley says of Now and Then, “Seventeen people making the kind of music I love — great great Motown and Philly soul. Everybody doing their best to bring this music full circle so everyone can enjoy it.”

Soul Station is an ensemble that features more than a dozen musicians, including KISS drummer Eric Singer, as well as a guitarist, a bassist, two keyboardists, a percussionist, three backing singers and multiple horn and string players.

Among the covers featured on Now and Then are songs by The Spinners, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, The Temptations, Al Green, The Delfonics, The Stylistics, The Four Tops and The Five Starsteps.

You can check out videos of Stanley and Soul Station performing renditions of The Five Starsteps’ “O-O-H Child” and the original tune “I, Oh I” now at the group’s official YouTube channel.

Here’s the full Now and Then track list:

“Could It Be I’m Falling In Love”

“I Do”

“I, Oh I”

“Ooo Baby Baby”

“O-O-H Child”

“Save Me (From You)”

“Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)”

“Whenever You’re Ready (I’m Here)”

“The Tracks of My Tears”

“Let’s Stay Together”

“La-La Means I Love You”

“Lorelei”

“You Are Everything”

“Baby I Need Your Loving”

By Matt Friedlander

