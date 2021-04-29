KISS to perform at the Tribeca Film Festival after premiere screening of band’s new documentary

Credit: Keith Leroux

The recently announced two-part KISS documentary Biography: KISStory that’s set to get its TV debut on A&E on June 27 and 28 will get a world premiere screening at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, and the band’s current lineup will on hand to perform at the event.

The outdoor screening of Part One of the documentary will take place on June 11 at 7 p.m. ET at The Battery waterfront park, and KISS will perform immediately afterward at an undisclosed location.

Tickets for the in-person screening and the performance will go on sale on Monday, May 10, at 11 a.m. ET. Festival passes are available now.

As previously reported, Biography: KISStory is a four-hour documentary that details the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band’s five decades of success. It will air over two nights: Sunday, June 27, and Monday, June 28, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT.

The doc features interviews with KISS co-founders and band leaders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, former members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss, and current members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, as well as with Dave Grohl, Tom Morello, producer Bob Ezrin and manager Doc McGhee.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.