KISS to take over New York ahead of final End of the Road shows

courtesy of KISS

KISS is gearing up to say goodbye to the road with two shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden on December 1 and 2, and the momentous occasion will be felt throughout the Big Apple.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced a five-day New York City takeover with a variety of activations, including a merch pop up, Metro Cards and a Rangers game night.

“We’re thrilled to be performing our final shows at MSG since the band originated in New York City over 50 years ago,” KISS shares. “We are thankful for our long legacy of fans, the KISS Army, and excited to be celebrating through these activations.”

The KISS takeover kicks off November 29 with New York Rangers “KISS” Game night at MSG, where fans can enjoy KISS-themed activities and limited-edition KISS x Rangers merchandise. There will also be a KISStore pop-up on West 37th Street, which will be open from November 30 to December 3.

Other activations include: KISS Metro Cards, sold at Penn Station and Herald Square Station; a commemorative edition of The New York Post; a KISS taxi fleet; taxies with KISS digital ads and TV content; complimentary KISS flash tattoos at Inked NYC on December 1 and 2; and KISS-themed pizza and pizza boxes from Prince Street Pizza.

KISS will also help fans get in shape for their final two shows. On November 30, they’ll be part of Peloton’s Artist Series, with their music incorporated into Bike, Tread, Row and App classes.

KISS’ End of the Road tour hits Kanata, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, November 21. A complete list of the remaining dates can be found at kissonline.com.

