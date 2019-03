Get ready Game of Thrones fans, “Kit Is Coming” to get you ready for the final season of Game of Thrones, by serving as host of Saturday Night Live. This will mark Kit’s first time as host of the sketch comedy show. The musical guest for that night will be Sara Bareilles who will be performing on the show for the first time. Kit will serve as host of the show on April 6. How many ‘GOT’ spoofs do you think will be on the show? What’s been your favorite SNL episode so far this year?