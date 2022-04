Kit Kats for breakfast, anyone?

Kit Kat has launched a new Blueberry Muffin version of its classic candy!

The blueberry muffin-flavored wafers are covered in a blueberry crème.

Alas, Blueberry Muffin Kit Kats are only available for a limited time, so be sure to grab them while you can!

Would you try this flavor of Kit Kats? If you got to create your own flavor of Kit Kats, what would you choose?