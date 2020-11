In case you don’t already have enough chocolate options to choose from, KitKat is offering up a new twist. It’s called “Chocolate Hazelnut Spread KitKats”; three layers of the world-famous KitKat wafer with hazelnut flavor added in and dunked in milk chocolate. Some people say it tastes just like Nutella. Do you like when candy companies change things up/add new flavors? Or is it better just to stick to the old classics?