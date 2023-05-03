Kool & The Gang announce new album, ‘People Just Wanna Have Fun’

Astana Music Inc/ BFD/The Orchard

Kool & The Gang is back with new music. The band, led by founding members Robert “Kool” Bell and George “Funky” Brown, will drop the brand new album, People Just Wanna Have Fun, on July 14. It features the already released first single, “Let’s Party,” featuring Sha Sha Jones.

“You’ve got the funk, you’ve got the jazzier tracks, we have a few ballads on there. Then there are songs that cross over to a pop sort of thing. We go from the ‘70s, the ‘80s, right into now,” Bell says of the record. “It’s old school, it’s new school — we kinda captured it all here.”

He adds, “With all our music over the years, people have had fun. So I’d say this album just about sums it all up.”

And fans will be able to hear Kool & The Gang play some of their new music on the road this year. They play Las Vegas, Nevada, May 5 and 6, with dates confirmed through September. A complete list of tour dates can be found at koolandthegang.com.

