Kool & the Gang to release new album, ‘Perfect Union,’ in August; check out first single, “Pursuit of Happiness”

Funk/R&B legends Kool & the Gang will release Perfect Union, their first new studio album of original music in more than a decade, on August 20.

The 10-track collection was produced by the group’s late co-founder, Ronald Khalis Bell, who died in September of 2020 at age 68. The album, which can be pre-ordered now, will be available on CD and digital formats.

Perfect Union begins and ends with two different versions of a song titled “Pursuit of Happiness.” The second version of the track, a rap version, has been released as the album’s first single.

Kool & the Gang leader Robert “Kool” Bell explains, “My brother, Khalis, wrote the single ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ around the time of Obama‘s second campaign for President. That was such an inspirational time and the hook and music just bolted out of him. That time period was a pretty creative period for him and all of us.”

Adds Kool, “Now that he has passed, that [album title], Perfect Union makes even more sense to me. It’s about us. He used to say we were the ‘koolective’ genius of a band called Kool & the Gang. We came together as kids and it’s been a perfect union. He knew that.”

An animated music video for the track premiered this week at RollingStone.com, and you also can watch the clip on YouTube. It follows a robot, apparently living on a post-apocalyptic Earth, who creates a pair of goggles that allow other robots to see the planet as it once was. Together, they’re inspired to help make the Earth thrive again.

Here’s the full track list for Perfect Union:

“Pursuit of Happiness”

“The Weekend”

“Leave It on the Dance Floor”

“High”

“Sexy (Where’d You Get Yours)”

“All to Myself”

“R.O.Y.A.L.T.Y.” (Kool & The Gang Mix)

“Hold On”

“Good Time”

“Pursuit of Happiness” (Rap Version)

