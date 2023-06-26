Kraft Launches Apple Pie

Kraft Singles is celebrating the Fourth of July by teaming up with Little Pie Company for a Kraft Singles Apple Pie. The Kraft Singles Apple Pie features hand-cut golden delicious apples mixed with cinnamon, nutmeg, light brown sugar and Kraft Singles baked inside. Each 5” pie is also topped with a Kraft Single. The Kraft Singles Apple Pie is available in-store at Little Pie Company in New York City and also at Goldbelly.com. Do you like cheese on your apple pie? What weird food combo do you love?