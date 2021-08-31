Kraft Mac & Cheese Ice Cream! Gross or Delish?

Great news for anyone who missed the first batch of the Kraft Macaroni and Cheese ice cream from Van Leeuwen!

The ice cream maker is once again selling the mac and cheese-inspired treat online and according to a company spokesperson, they’ve made “a lot more” this round.

Whether you tried it and loved it before or you want to finally give it a shot, the Kraft Mac and Cheese ice cream is on sale today at https://vanleeuwenicecream.com

At $12, the ice cream still being called a “limited-time.” Who knows when it could come back next?

Did you get to try this ice cream when it first came out? Would you try it now? What is the most surprising ice cream flavor you have ever enjoyed?

(FoodandWine)