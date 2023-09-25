Kraft Mac & Cheese, Oscar Mayer, And Claussen Launch New Halloween Gummies

Three of Kraft Heinz’s signature brands are putting a sweet twist on their products by offering them in gummy candy form.

Frankford Candy has teamed with Kraft Mac & Cheese, Oscar Mayer Wieners and Claussen Pickles for the gummies.

The Kraft Heinz Variety Pack will feature an assortment of individually wrapped, fruit-flavored, Kraft Mac & Cheese noodles, Oscar Mayer hot dogs, and Claussen pickles gummy candies.

Noodle lovers can also find individual Kraft Mac & Cheese gummies in the iconic blue box.

The Kraft Heinz Variety Packs are rolling out now at retailers nationwide, including Walgreens, Target, Meijer, Big Lots, and on the Frankford website.

The individual box of Kraft Mac & Cheese gummies is available year-round at Walmart, Five Below and Amazon.

What’s the funniest candy you ever saw?