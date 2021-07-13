Kraft Unveils New Macaroni And Cheese-Flavored Ice Cream

Wednesday marks National Macaroni and Cheese Day and Kraft is teaming up with ice cream brand Van Leeuwen to celebrate!

The pair of brands have come together to create a sweet and savory mac and cheese-flavored ice cream.

If you want your shot to try this limited-edition ice cream, you can try to get it online on Van Leeuwen’s websites on July 14 at 11 a.m., as well as in the brand’s stores across the country.

Would you try this mac and cheese-flavored ice cream? What is the weirdest flavor of ice cream you could imagine?

