Kraft Will Pay You NOT To Make Cheesecake!

If you haven’t heard, there’s a big cream cheese shortage because of the pandemic. Demand is up 18% since covid hit, partly because more people are cooking and baking. Supply chain issues are also a factor. And because of the shortage, Kraft is now offering to pay you $20 to NOT make cheesecake for Christmas. It’s the main ingredient in cheesecake, and Kraft owns the Philadelphia Cream Cheese brand. So they’re using it as a marketing opportunity. For two days . . . starting at noon eastern tomorrow . . . you can go to the site SpreadTheFeeling.com and reserve a spot. They’re only giving vouchers to 18,000 people. So don’t wait too long, or they’ll run out. Once you get a spot, just buy a different dessert, or the ingredients for a dessert between now and Christmas. Pre-made desserts at the store count too. Then save your receipt. Starting on the 28th, you’ll be able to submit that receipt and get a $20 “digital reward.” They say they’ll send them out sometime in January.