Kravis Center for the Performing Arts to Present Global Superstar Sarah McLachlan in Concert

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts announced that global superstar Sarah McLachlan will appear in concert on Wednesday, March 1, headlining the Center’s annual Gala. Kathryn C. Vecellio, Bill Bone and Monika E. Preston are serving as Gala Chairs, with Alexander W. Dreyfoos, William A. Meyer, Jane M. Mitchell, Michael J. Bracci, and Jeffrey A. Stoops as Honorary Gala Chairs.

The Kravis Gala includes a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. in the Harris Pre-Function Hall in the Cohen Pavilion, the 7 p.m. performance by Sarah McLachlan in Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall, followed by a dinner dance in the Gimelstob Ballroom.

About Sarah McLachlan

Sarah McLachlan is one of the most celebrated singer songwriters in entertainment with over 40 million albums sold worldwide. She has received three Grammy Awards and twelve Juno Awards over her career and has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Sarah’s music embodies the art of songwriting on its most personal level and her indelible vocals resonate with people everywhere. Her songs have had a profound influence; “Angel,” “Building A Mystery,” “Fallen,” “I Will Remember You,” “Adia,” “Sweet Surrender,” “World On Fire,” “Possession,” and countless others are an inspiration to music lovers around the globe.

In addition to her personal artistic efforts, Sarah founded the Lilith Fair tour, which showcased female musicians and brought over two million people together during its three-year run. Lilith Fair raised over $7 million for local and national charities and was the most successful all-female music event, launching the careers of numerous performers.

Following Lilith Fair, Sarah was awarded the Elizabeth Cady Stanton Visionary Award for furthering the careers of women in music. She is an Officer of the Order of Canada, was appointed to the Order of British Columbia, and is the recipient of the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards for Lifetime Achievement.

In 2002 she founded The Sarah McLachlan Foundation which funds the non-profit Sarah McLachlan School of Music. The program provides high quality music education and mentorship free to children and youth facing various barriers to access. From an early age, music provided Sarah with the tools she needed to navigate the challenges she faced in her life, so she recognizes how important it is for every child to have those same opportunities.

How to Get Tickets

For the Kravis Center Gala & Sarah McLachlan in Concert:

Tickets are $1,250 for Gala Patron and $650 for Young Gala Patrons (45 and younger) Note: For information about the Kravis Center Gala, please call 561.651.4320 or visit kravis.org/gala.

For Concert Tickets Only:

Sarah McLachlan in Concert takes place at the Kravis Center on Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $49* and are on sale beginning November 11 at 12 p.m. through the Kravis Center’s official website at kravis.org.

About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs—serving 3 million schoolchildren since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. For information, please visit kravis.org

*All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Visit kravis.org for up-to-date information

Attached photo of Sarah McLachlan credited to: David “Doc” Abbott