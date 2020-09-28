Kris Jenner Says NO To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

Even though fans would like to see Kris Jenner on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, don’t hold your breath.

The momager told Ellen DeGeneres, I think I would do it just to go on once in a while and be with my friend Kyle Richards. But as far as me doing a show like that regularly, there’s just too much going on in my life… and they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine.

As far as the ending of KUWTK after 20 seasons, Kris told Ryan Seacrest, We had to tell the crew…so we were all crying, but I think Khloé [Kardashian]…Khloé is the one who is taking it the hardest and hasn’t stopped crying since we announced. She’s been so sweet and emotional about it. But there is so much more life yet to live and we’re going to have the best time doing what we do. It’s been a hard decision, I’m not going to lie. It’s been very emotional.

Will you miss seeing Kris Jenner on TV? Where do you think she will pop up next?