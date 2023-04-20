Kris & Khloe Want You To Use Country Crock’s Plant Butter.

The Kardashians are promoting another brand.

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are now endorsing Country Crock’s Plant Butter as a substitute for dairy butter in baking.

The reality stars say it tastes identical compared to dairy butter when it comes to flavor and texture.

Jenner said, “What I love about Country Crock, it’s the one thing I have in my refrigerator that’s older than I am. I have had this around since the dawn of time.”

She added, “The fact that they have the Plant Butter, makes me really happy because you guys are trying to get me to eat the same way you eat, and I don’t want to taste a difference.”

What is your favorite brand of butter? I always use Olivio – because Teresa Guidice (RHONJ) told me it was great! HA!