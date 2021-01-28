Kris Kristofferson Officially Retires After a Legendary, Six-Decade Long Career

After six decades in the music and entertainment business, 85 year old Kris Kristofferson has retired. On January 27th it was announced he ended his career at the end of 2020. He has a management group administering his estate, his son handles the family business affairs including his indie record label and he has someone who handles public relations. Kristofferson once said, tell the truth, sing with passion, work with laughter, love with heart cause that’s all that matters in the end. He has won a Grammy, Country Music Association and Golden Globe Award. He released 17 solo albums and was seen in nearly 100 films. What is your favorite Kris Kristofferson movie? Song? Album?