Krispy Kreme Has Green O’riginal Doughnuts for St. Patrick’s Day

If you want to get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit next week, Krispy Kreme has a sweet way to do it.
From March 15th through 17th, Krispy Kreme will be selling green O’riginal doughnuts.
They are the regular Krispy Kremes made with a special green dough.
You might be able to cash in by winning the Golden Dozen Pass. Participating locations will give away free doughnuts for a year.
Have you made plans for St. Patrick’s Day? What’s your favorite green-themed food?

