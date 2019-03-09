Krispy Kreme Has Green O’riginal Doughnuts for St. Patrick’s Day

If you want to get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit next week, Krispy Kreme has a sweet way to do it.

From March 15th through 17th, Krispy Kreme will be selling green O’riginal doughnuts.

They are the regular Krispy Kremes made with a special green dough.

You might be able to cash in by winning the Golden Dozen Pass. Participating locations will give away free doughnuts for a year.

Have you made plans for St. Patrick’s Day? What’s your favorite green-themed food?