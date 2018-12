Consider this an early Christmas present.

Krispy Kreme donuts is bringing back their $1 dozen promotion.

On December 12th if you stop into a Krispy Kreme donut shop and grab a dozen donuts you can get another dozen for $1.

A dozen donuts usually go for around $9 at KK so that is a holiday steal.

What is the best sweet treat? Do you leave snacks out for Santa?