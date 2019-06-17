Krispy Kreme Rolling Out a New Glazed Doughnut

Krispy Kreme has come out with a new twist on their iconic glazed doughnut and it’s called the Original Filled Doughnut.

The new glazed doughnut comes filled with two flavors, Classic Kreme and Chocolate Kreme.

Because Krispy Kreme gave away over one million doughnuts on National Doughnut Day, this Saturday you can stop by your local Krispy Kreme and try the new Original Filled Doughnut for free.

What’s your favorite flavor doughnut? Are you willing to give the new Original Filled Doughnut a try? What other fillings would you like to have available for the doughnut?