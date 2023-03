Reportedly, Kristen Bell has just signed on to star in a new Netflix comedy series from Erin Foster and Steven Levitan.

The new series will be about a relationship between a rabbi and an agnostic woman and highlight their dynamic as a couple.

The new series does not have a title or release date yet, but Levitan and Foster are narrowing down the right actor to play the rabbi in this new series.

Which movie do you think was Kristen Bell’s best role to date? IMO – Veronica Mars!!!!!!

