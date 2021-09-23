Kristen Stewart appears as Princess Diana in Brand New ‘Spencer’ Trailer

Kristen Stewart is portraying ‘Princess Diana’ in the new movie ‘Spencer’.

Fans are gushing over Kristen’s performance in the brand new trailer of ‘Spencer’ that was released.

The film portrays Diana’s life during her divorce from Prince Charles and isn’t based on factual events and feelings.

The screenplay was written by the ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator, Steven Knight.

‘Spencer’ will be released on November 5 in theaters.

Does the Royal Family interest you? Or do you feel like their ‘importance’ is ridiculous?