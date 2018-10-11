Kurt Russell Becomes Cool Santa

Kurt Russell will take on the role of Santa Claus in the upcoming Netflix movie, The Christmas Chronicles.

The trailer came out on Wednesday. The movie is directed by Chris Columbus, the man responsible for Home Alone and the first two Harry Potter movies.

Russell is on a mission to save Christmas and gets into all kinds of situations on his journey.

The movie will debut on Netflix November 22nd.

What’s your favorite Christmas movie? Will you check this one out?