The 1986 NBC series LA Law is getting a new network and a reboot.

It will return on ABC.

Jill Eikenberry who was Ann Kelsey on the original series will return as a judge in the pilot episode.

The law firm McKenzie Brackman is now called Becker Rollins named after Jonathan Rollins (Blair Underwood) and Artie Becker (Corbin Bernsen) who are both returning.

The law firm now only handles that are high-profile, boundary pushing and incendiary cases.

Do you plan to watch?