There’s an LA Law sequel in the works at ABC that will star Blair Underwood. Originally, the series was a hit for NBC from 1986 through 1994 and will have Blair Underwood back in his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins. For the sequel, the law firm of McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney, and Kuzak will only be focusing on high-profile cases with Underwood’s character more conservative than before. This isn’t the first time a continuation of the series has been tried. Back in 2016, a sequel was tried, but the follow-up never found a home. Were you a fan of LA Law?