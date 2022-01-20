Ladies in waiting: All-female Rock Fantasy Camp featuring Nancy Wilson, Melissa Etheridge & others postponed

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Godâs Love we Deliver

The first all-female edition of Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, which originally was scheduled to take place in Los Angeles from January 27 to January 30, has been postponed because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, and now will be held over Mother’s Day weekend, May 6-9.

Topping the list of artists taking part in this installment of Rock Camp are Heart‘s Nancy Wilson, Melissa Etheridge and Go-Go’s bassist Kathy Valentine.

Other talented musicians who will serve as musical mentors to the campers include Australian guitar whiz Orianthi, ex-Hole and Mötley Crüe drummer Samantha Maloney, former Michael Jackson touring guitarist Jennifer Batten, Jeff Beck touring bassist Rhonda Smith and many more.

Besides the accomplished musicians taking part in the camp, the crew and staff for the event also will be solely comprised of women.

The four-day event will feature masterclasses, Q&A sessions and themed jams, and will culminate with the campers performing in front of a live audience at the famed Whisky a Go Go club in West Hollywood, California. The campers also will be treated to a pre-Grammy party on Saturday night.

Wilson says of the decision to reschedule the event, “The thrill of attending Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp is the up close and personal attention each camper receives from our RockStar counselors. With the current restrictions, this completely changes the whole experience. Looking forward to rocking out safely Mother’s Day Weekend.”

Visit RockCamp.com for more information.

