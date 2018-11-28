Ladies, Want To Sleep Better? Do This

Jennifer is a firm believer in this study. Ladies if you want to sleep better…get a dog! A new study out of Canisius College in New York. found that women sleep better when they’re sharing their bed with their dog than they do when they share it with another person. The researchers found that women who shared their bed with dogs went to bed earlier, kept a better sleep schedule, and got disturbed and woken up less often during the night. And they found 1 other detail: Sleeping in bed with a cat does NOT have the same effect. Women who had a cat in bed got worse sleep than women who had a dog or a person with them.