Lady Gaga, Adele, Mark Ronson invited to join Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Next year, when stars stand onstage clutching their Oscars and say that they'd like to "thank the Academy," among the people they'll be thanking are Lady Gaga, Adele and Mark Ronson.

Gaga, Adele and Mark are among more than 800 members of the showbiz community who've been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences -- and that means they can now vote on who wins the Oscars.

Gaga was actually invited to join the Academy by two of its branches: Music and Acting. She, along with Mark Ronson, won the Oscar for Best Original Song earlier this year for "Shallow," but she was nominated for Best Actress in A Star Is Born as well.

Other notable new Academy members include Eurythmics frontwoman and Oscar winner Annie Lennox, Sterling K. Brown, Black Panther's Letitia Wright and Winston Duke, The Crown's Claire Foy, Spider-Man star Tom Holland, Elisabeth Moss, Amanda Peet and Alexander Skarsgard.

Fifty percent of the new members are women, and 29% are people of color.

