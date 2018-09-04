Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’ Earns Rave Reviews

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper debuted their new movie “A Star Is Born” ahead of its October 5th release at the Venice Film Festival and it’s getting rave reviews.

The movie is a remake of the 1937 classic about a country singer (Bradley Cooper) passed his prime and (Lady Gaga) stars as the woman that surpasses Cooper with her own stardom.

According to Time magazine, questions about if Lady Gaga could really act were answered. “What’s surprising about Gaga is how charismatic she is without her usual extreme stage makeup, outlandish wigs, and inventive costumes — it’s like discovering a new country.”

Gaga is praised for her singing ability, which comes as no surprise, but it was Cooper’s directing that was impressive to critics, “His camera works with a kind of feverish intimacy…” According to Vulture magazine, rumors are swirling that Cooper and Gaga are barely talking during the press circuit, however, their on-screen chemistry is “real and raw.”

Are you going to see “A Star Is Born”?