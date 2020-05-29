Lady Gaga and Postmates team to support World Central Kitchen, launches Spotify #KindnessMovement site

Courtesy SpotifyIt's probably not surprising to hear that Lady Gaga is celebrating the release of her long-awaited album, Chromatica, by spreading kindness.

Specifically, Gaga and Postmates are donating $1 per Postmates order from today through May 31 to World Central Kitchen, which has been serving more than 250,000 meals a day to those hit hardest by COVID-19. The charity, started by Chef José Andrés, has provided more than nine million meals since the pandemic began.

The total donation will equal up to $100,000.

In other Chromatica news, Spotify has launched a #KindnessMovement dedicated site devoted to the album, featuring posters you can download with slogans like "Stay Kind" and "Always Choose Love." There's also an "enhanced version" of the album, with exclusive content and visuals, including videos of Gaga explaining the "Manifesto of Chromatica."

"The manifesto for Chromatica is never ending, I cannot finish it here. It would be like declaring I will never make music or be Lady Gaga again, which would mean I would stop being myself," Gaga says in a statement.

"This manifesto finale marks the new beginning of my life. One where I acknowledge that sound is my life force and that Lady Gaga is the mystery that carries it," she continues. "Chromatica can’t end. It’s how I make sense of things. That’s what you should tell people if they ask you what it is.”

By Andrea Dresdale

